Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response Description

Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response is a data loss prevention platform that combines DLP, insider risk management, and data security capabilities. The product uses data lineage technology to track sensitive data as it moves between files, applications, and systems across an organization. The platform analyzes events surrounding data rather than relying solely on content pattern matching for classification. This approach enables the system to identify and protect a broader range of sensitive information types that traditional DLP tools may miss. The product monitors data exfiltration across multiple channels including endpoints, cloud applications, email, and other communication platforms. It provides visibility into data flows, showing how data moves between sanctioned and unsanctioned systems and how users obtain copies of data they cannot access at the source. The platform includes behavioral analysis capabilities to detect risky user actions involving sensitive data. It can automatically enforce policies to block or restrict data movement and provide real-time coaching to users when risky behavior is detected. For investigations, the product offers forensic capabilities including event recording, screen capture replay, and file capture without requiring physical device access. The platform includes policy templates for common use cases and industry-specific requirements, role-based access control, data obfuscation for privacy, and customizable reporting dashboards. The cloud-based architecture eliminates the need for on-premises servers or databases. The endpoint agent includes tamper protection to prevent unauthorized modification.