Virtru Secure Share Description

Virtru Secure Share is a cloud-native file sharing solution that provides encryption for sensitive documents during transmission and storage. The platform enables users to share files from desktop and cloud storage applications with end-to-end encryption protection. The solution offers granular access controls that persist after files are shared, including the ability to revoke access, set expiration dates, apply watermarks, disable forwarding, and receive notifications when files are viewed or shared. Administrative capabilities include monitoring file shares, managing data access outside organizational boundaries, and maintaining control over user permissions. Users can share files through browser-based access with identity verification via one-time codes or existing authentication providers like Microsoft or Google, eliminating the need for software downloads, portals, or new account creation. The platform includes a unique link feature for secure file collection and collaboration that can be integrated into CRM, case management systems, and communication tools. Virtru Secure Share supports compliance requirements including HIPAA, CMMC, and ITAR. When paired with Virtru Private Keystore, organizations gain full control over encryption keys with optional FIPS 140-2 validation. The solution allows administrators to set automatic security rules to enforce organizational security policies across file sharing activities. The platform provides audit and monitoring capabilities for tracking file access and sharing activities, enabling data visibility for compliance reporting and security analysis.