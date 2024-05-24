Menlo Security Browser DLP Description

Menlo Security Browser DLP is a cloud-based data loss prevention solution that operates within web browser traffic. The product replicates browser sessions in the Menlo Cloud to inspect web traffic directly, providing DLP capabilities for both internet-bound traffic and internal web applications. The solution offers two distinct DLP capabilities: browser-centric DLP features and traditional dictionary-based DLP. Browser-centric features include copy-paste controls for web form fields, watermarking on web pages and downloaded files, and file upload/download controls on a per-application basis. Dictionary-based DLP applies to text inputs in web forms and files/archives in traffic flows, including password-protected and encrypted content. The product operates agentless, making it suitable for third-party contractors and BYOD scenarios. It inspects browser traffic in context with user awareness, avoiding the need for kernel mode operations or escalated privileges that traditional endpoint DLP solutions require. The solution includes over 380 built-in dictionaries for detecting sensitive data patterns and supports custom dictionary creation. Menlo Browser DLP addresses two primary use cases: preventing sensitive data leakage to internet destinations (including GenAI tools) and preventing data harvesting from mission-critical internal applications accessed via browser. The product integrates with the Menlo Cloud architecture to provide inline inspection of web traffic without requiring endpoint agents or clipboard monitoring.