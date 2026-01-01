Galaxkey Secure Workspace
Galaxkey Secure Workspace is a file sharing and collaboration platform that provides end-to-end encryption for files both in transit and at rest. The platform supports files of any size or format and offers granular permission controls that allow administrators to define who can view, edit, download, or share specific files at user and group levels. The platform includes file versioning capabilities to track document changes and revert to previous versions, along with real-time notifications when files are accessed or edited. Remote file revocation allows administrators to instantly stop file access after sharing. Geo-fencing capabilities restrict file access based on geographical location. The platform can be deployed in three configurations: cloud-hosted in ISO27001-certified data centers, hybrid deployment with encryption keys and data stored on-premises while licensing is managed in the cloud, or fully on-premises with no cloud connectivity. Access is available through web browsers or Windows desktop clients. External users can access shared files without purchasing licenses, receiving free Galaxkey licenses after authentication. The platform includes multi-factor authentication, detailed audit logs for tracking all workspace actions, and custom branding options to align with corporate identity. Integration with Microsoft Outlook enables large file sharing directly from email.
