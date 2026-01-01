Galaxkey Secure Workspace Logo

Galaxkey Secure Workspace

Encrypted file sharing and collaboration platform with end-to-end encryption

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Galaxkey Secure Workspace Description

Galaxkey Secure Workspace is a file sharing and collaboration platform that provides end-to-end encryption for files both in transit and at rest. The platform supports files of any size or format and offers granular permission controls that allow administrators to define who can view, edit, download, or share specific files at user and group levels. The platform includes file versioning capabilities to track document changes and revert to previous versions, along with real-time notifications when files are accessed or edited. Remote file revocation allows administrators to instantly stop file access after sharing. Geo-fencing capabilities restrict file access based on geographical location. The platform can be deployed in three configurations: cloud-hosted in ISO27001-certified data centers, hybrid deployment with encryption keys and data stored on-premises while licensing is managed in the cloud, or fully on-premises with no cloud connectivity. Access is available through web browsers or Windows desktop clients. External users can access shared files without purchasing licenses, receiving free Galaxkey licenses after authentication. The platform includes multi-factor authentication, detailed audit logs for tracking all workspace actions, and custom branding options to align with corporate identity. Integration with Microsoft Outlook enables large file sharing directly from email.

Galaxkey Secure Workspace FAQ

Common questions about Galaxkey Secure Workspace including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Galaxkey Secure Workspace is Encrypted file sharing and collaboration platform with end-to-end encryption developed by GALAXKEY. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →