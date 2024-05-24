GajShield Data Leak Prevention Description

GajShield Data Leak Prevention is a network-based DLP solution integrated within the company's Data Security Firewall. The solution monitors, logs, and prevents unauthorized data transmission from organizational networks through deep content inspection and contextual security analysis. The system performs deep packet inspection to analyze application data beyond basic application contexts, examining file content, email components, and data transferred through various platforms. It identifies and blocks data leaks based on contextual parameters including email fields (From, To, Subject, attachments), file types, file extensions, textual content within files, and file sizes. The solution provides control over data inflow and outflow across multiple channels including email, web applications, file sharing services, social media, instant messaging, and web chats. It includes Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality to monitor and control communication between on-premise devices and cloud application providers. The DLP engine operates as an agentless solution that inspects both encrypted HTTPS traffic and SSL traffic for web and email communications. It offers context-sensitive policies that can be configured based on users, groups, applications, and scheduled timeframes. The system can restrict personal email and social media logins while allowing corporate credentials, and provides read-only access controls for webmail and social networking applications. Administrators receive detailed logs for uploads, downloads, file sharing, email, and social media activities. The solution includes standard data leak templates for configuration and provides centralized management through the firewall policy interface.