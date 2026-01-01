Broadcom Symantec Encryption
Broadcom Symantec Encryption is an enterprise data protection solution that provides encryption capabilities across multiple environments. The portfolio includes three main offerings: PGP Encryption Suite for endpoint protection, Gateway Email Encryption for secure message transmission, and PGP Command Line Encryption for automated data transfer processes. The solution encrypts sensitive information on end-user devices, including data created, stored, or transmitted from endpoints. It provides full disk encryption, file and folder encryption, and removable media protection. Email encryption capabilities automatically encrypt messages based on customizable policy rules. The platform includes key management features for both individual and group keys, automated policy controls, and compliance-based reporting. It supports integration with Symantec Data Loss Prevention to automatically encrypt sensitive data identified in emails, files, folders, and removable media. Command line encryption capabilities enable integration into automated processes that transfer or store large data volumes. The solution addresses regulatory compliance requirements and provides protection against data theft in scenarios where breach is assumed. Management features include centralized policy administration, encryption status monitoring, and reporting capabilities. The platform supports various encryption standards and protocols for securing data throughout its lifecycle across endpoints, email systems, and data exchange processes.
