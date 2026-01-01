Kiteworks Secure Data Forms Logo

Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty

Data Protection
Commercial
Kiteworks Secure Data Forms Description

Kiteworks Secure Data Forms is a data collection platform designed for organizations with regulatory compliance requirements. The product provides form-based data collection with security certifications including FedRAMP High Ready and FIPS 140-3 validation. The platform implements a zero-trust architecture that validates each form submission and monitors compliance with frameworks including HIPAA, GDPR, SOX, and PCI DSS. All form submissions are logged and tracked through a CISO Dashboard for audit visibility and reporting purposes. Data sovereignty features include regional data residency options for jurisdictions such as DACH countries, Benelux, and Canada to meet local data protection requirements. The platform can be deployed in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments. Integration capabilities include file sharing, email, managed file transfer (MFT), SFTP, and APIs to connect with existing enterprise systems. Form submission data can be exported to SIEM solutions or used for eDiscovery requests. The product is positioned for regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, legal, and government organizations that require documented compliance and audit readiness. The platform maintains logs of all form activities for regulatory reporting and internal audits.

Kiteworks Secure Data Forms FAQ

Common questions about Kiteworks Secure Data Forms including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Kiteworks Secure Data Forms is Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty developed by Kiteworks. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Data Protection.

