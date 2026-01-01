Acronis DeviceLock DLP Logo

Acronis DeviceLock DLP

Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data

Data Protection
Commercial
Acronis DeviceLock DLP Description

Acronis DeviceLock DLP is an endpoint data loss prevention solution that monitors and controls data flows across endpoints, virtual environments, and network channels. The product provides controls for preventing unauthorized data access and transfer operations through various channels including USB devices, network protocols, and virtualized sessions. The solution deploys through Active Directory and integrates with Group Policy for centralized management. It monitors user activities and data operations, collecting audit logs and shadow copies for security investigations and compliance reporting. The system enforces policies that prevent users from bypassing data protection controls, even local administrators cannot modify settings without proper authorization. DeviceLock DLP extends protection to virtualized environments including Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp, VMware Horizon View, and Oracle VM VirtualBox. It controls data exchanges between virtual workspaces and physical devices in BYOD implementations. The product includes allowlisting capabilities for authorizing specific USB devices and users, temporary access codes for offline work, and protocol-based network communication controls. Real-time alerting supports SMTP, SNMP, and SYSLOG delivery to SIEM systems. Built-in reporting tools provide visibility into data flows, user activities, connected devices, and compliance status. The solution operates on Windows PC, Mac, and Windows Server endpoints, controlling workloads across physical and virtual environments.

Acronis DeviceLock DLP FAQ

Common questions about Acronis DeviceLock DLP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Acronis DeviceLock DLP is Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data developed by Acronis International GmbH. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Audit, BYOD.

