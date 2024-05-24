Corgea PII/PHI Scanning Description

Corgea PII/PHI Scanning is a data protection tool that scans Git repositories for personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) across all branches, commits, and file types. The tool uses pattern libraries combined with natural language processing (NLP) context analysis to identify sensitive data including names, emails, health IDs, and unredacted logs in source code, configuration files, documentation, and binaries. The scanner performs repository-wide analysis covering historical commits and new pull requests. It examines any file stored in Git to provide comprehensive coverage of potential privacy leaks. The tool aims to help organizations identify sensitive data exposure before auditors or attackers discover it. Corgea provides compliance-ready reporting with exportable reports that include file paths, line numbers, and remediation guidance for each finding. The detection engine combines advanced pattern matching with contextual analysis to reduce false positives by distinguishing between actual sensitive data and irrelevant matches. The tool integrates into development workflows to scan code repositories and flag privacy violations that could impact regulatory compliance and customer trust. It is designed to help development teams ship code that meets privacy regulations by catching sensitive data leaks during the development process.