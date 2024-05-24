Cyphlens Description

Cyphlens is a message-level encryption platform that secures sensitive information through encrypted images. The platform uses patented technology to encrypt data that can only be decrypted using the Cyphlens mobile application by pointing the camera at encrypted images. The system encrypts information inside PDF documents with granular access control and rules. Encrypted images created by Cyphlens cannot be edited or manipulated, unlike traditional PDFs. All interactions with encrypted content are fully logged and auditable. Users register their devices securely using email and phone number, then use the mobile app to create, share, and view encrypted content. The platform supports encrypting sensitive information such as vendor payment details, meeting points, and confidential documents. Cyphlens provides REST API and JavaScript SDK for integration into business processes. The platform offers multi-factor authentication setup with identity providers and supports both cloud and on-premises deployment on Windows Server 2016+. The solution is available as mobile applications for Android and iOS, with integrations for collaboration platforms. Organizations can implement workspace-level or organization-level deployments for team collaboration.