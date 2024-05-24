Sinaptic AI Data Protection Description

Sinaptic AI Data Protection is a browser extension that prevents accidental leakage of sensitive personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) to AI services including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Perplexity, and DeepSeek. The tool performs real-time detection of sensitive data using a hybrid engine combining regex and natural language processing to identify credit cards, emails, API keys, and other sensitive information before it leaves the browser. The extension operates with local-only processing, ensuring all data analysis occurs on the user's device without sending information to external servers. It uses network interception to inject into page context and block sensitive data transmission at the source. Smart validation reduces false positives through advanced logic including the Luhn algorithm for credit card validation and context awareness to distinguish genuine PII/PHI from random numbers. Visual feedback highlights detected sensitive data directly in text areas with wavy underlines and tooltips for real-time user education. Users can configure custom exclusion rules for specific URLs or values, with options for "Monitor All" mode or domain whitelisting. The tool maintains 7-day local log retention with hashed values for security. Built on Manifest V3 architecture for enhanced security and privacy compliance, the extension includes device fingerprinting for incident tracking. Available in Community (free) and Enterprise editions, with Enterprise offering centralized policy management, SIEM integration, SSO support, silent installation via MSI/GPO, incident reporting dashboards, and source code audit rights. The tool is part of the M3 Framework for secure AI adoption.