OrionSec Security Description

OrionSec Security is an enterprise-grade security platform designed to prevent data exfiltration. The platform focuses on data protection through compliance with industry standards including GDPR and SOC 2 certification. The platform provides transparency in operations with proactive monitoring capabilities and 24/7 alerting systems. OrionSec maintains a commitment to over 99.9% uptime for platform availability. The solution is backed by industry ecosystems including AWS Partner Network and other trusted technology partners. Organizations can access complete platform operation transparency through a dedicated Trust Center. OrionSec Security targets enterprises requiring strict data safety and privacy controls to prevent unauthorized data exfiltration from their environments.