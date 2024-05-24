OrionSec Security Description
OrionSec Security is an enterprise-grade security platform designed to prevent data exfiltration. The platform focuses on data protection through compliance with industry standards including GDPR and SOC 2 certification. The platform provides transparency in operations with proactive monitoring capabilities and 24/7 alerting systems. OrionSec maintains a commitment to over 99.9% uptime for platform availability. The solution is backed by industry ecosystems including AWS Partner Network and other trusted technology partners. Organizations can access complete platform operation transparency through a dedicated Trust Center. OrionSec Security targets enterprises requiring strict data safety and privacy controls to prevent unauthorized data exfiltration from their environments.
OrionSec Security FAQ
Common questions about OrionSec Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OrionSec Security is Enterprise security platform focused on preventing data exfiltration developed by ORION. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AWS.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud & SaaS data boundary enforcement to prevent data exfiltration.
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