Safetica Intelligent Data Security Logo

Safetica Intelligent Data Security

AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Safetica Intelligent Data Security Description

Safetica Intelligent Data Security is a data loss prevention platform that combines data protection, insider risk management, cloud security, and compliance capabilities. The platform uses AI to analyze behavioral signals, data context, and user identity to provide visibility into user actions and intent. The solution classifies, monitors, and controls sensitive data across endpoints and cloud environments in real time. It detects risky user behavior and insider threats by analyzing patterns and intent before incidents occur. The platform includes compliance reporting capabilities for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS with audit-ready documentation. Safetica provides protection for Microsoft 365, cloud platforms, and file-sharing services. The system uses contextual defense mechanisms that adapt to user work patterns, blocking careless and malicious activity while maintaining productivity. It automatically identifies sensitive information such as ID numbers, personal data, and confidential documents based on configured policies. The platform offers granular policy controls that can be customized by data type or organizational area. It provides reporting and analytics dashboards that display security events, unusual behaviors, and potential risks. The solution operates with endpoint agents that monitor data movement across devices and cloud applications.

Safetica Intelligent Data Security FAQ

Common questions about Safetica Intelligent Data Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Safetica Intelligent Data Security is AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security developed by Safetica. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →