Safetica Intelligent Data Security
AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security
Safetica Intelligent Data Security
AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security
Safetica Intelligent Data Security Description
Safetica Intelligent Data Security is a data loss prevention platform that combines data protection, insider risk management, cloud security, and compliance capabilities. The platform uses AI to analyze behavioral signals, data context, and user identity to provide visibility into user actions and intent. The solution classifies, monitors, and controls sensitive data across endpoints and cloud environments in real time. It detects risky user behavior and insider threats by analyzing patterns and intent before incidents occur. The platform includes compliance reporting capabilities for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS with audit-ready documentation. Safetica provides protection for Microsoft 365, cloud platforms, and file-sharing services. The system uses contextual defense mechanisms that adapt to user work patterns, blocking careless and malicious activity while maintaining productivity. It automatically identifies sensitive information such as ID numbers, personal data, and confidential documents based on configured policies. The platform offers granular policy controls that can be customized by data type or organizational area. It provides reporting and analytics dashboards that display security events, unusual behaviors, and potential risks. The solution operates with endpoint agents that monitor data movement across devices and cloud applications.
Safetica Intelligent Data Security FAQ
Common questions about Safetica Intelligent Data Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Safetica Intelligent Data Security is AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security developed by Safetica. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership