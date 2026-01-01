Safetica Intelligent Data Security Description

Safetica Intelligent Data Security is a data loss prevention platform that combines data protection, insider risk management, cloud security, and compliance capabilities. The platform uses AI to analyze behavioral signals, data context, and user identity to provide visibility into user actions and intent. The solution classifies, monitors, and controls sensitive data across endpoints and cloud environments in real time. It detects risky user behavior and insider threats by analyzing patterns and intent before incidents occur. The platform includes compliance reporting capabilities for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS with audit-ready documentation. Safetica provides protection for Microsoft 365, cloud platforms, and file-sharing services. The system uses contextual defense mechanisms that adapt to user work patterns, blocking careless and malicious activity while maintaining productivity. It automatically identifies sensitive information such as ID numbers, personal data, and confidential documents based on configured policies. The platform offers granular policy controls that can be customized by data type or organizational area. It provides reporting and analytics dashboards that display security events, unusual behaviors, and potential risks. The solution operates with endpoint agents that monitor data movement across devices and cloud applications.