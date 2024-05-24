Glasswall Find and Redact Description

Glasswall Find and Redact is a data protection solution that identifies and redacts sensitive information from files. The tool scans for visual-layer strings, hidden metadata, and comments within documents without executing potential threats. The solution operates in real-time with folder synchronization capabilities, allowing organizations to set custom redaction rules or use predefined patterns for common data types. It can identify and redact ID numbers, financial data, and personally identifiable information (PII) based on configurable rules. Find and Redact is available as an API that integrates with file storage and transfer systems. The tool supports deployment from single workstations to enterprise-wide implementations, both on-premises and in cloud environments. The product is designed to support regulatory compliance requirements including PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA by automatically redacting or blocking sensitive data before files are shared or stored. It provides an alternative to manual find-and-replace operations with automated workflows. The solution is part of the Glasswall Meteor application suite, which focuses on automated file cleaning and malware prevention. Organizations can configure the tool to match specific data patterns and establish custom redaction policies based on their security requirements.