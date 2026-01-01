Fasoo AI-R DLP
DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services
Fasoo AI-R DLP
DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services
Fasoo AI-R DLP Description
Fasoo AI-R DLP (AI Radar Data Loss Prevention) is a data loss prevention solution designed to prevent information leakage when using generative AI services. The product monitors and controls data and files entered into or attached to generative AI services like ChatGPT. The solution uses pattern matching and deep learning-based analysis to identify sensitive information. It inspects all prompts and files submitted to generative AI platforms and applies inspection and post-processing policies based on configured rules. Administrators can configure detailed blocking policies based on specific IP addresses, user IDs, data size, personal information, URLs, and other criteria. The system displays blocking message popups to users when policy violations are detected. Organizations can define custom sensitive information and confidential data regulations according to their environment. The product provides integrated log monitoring to track policy violations and users, supporting various post-processing policies based on inspection rules. It addresses security requirements for N2SF (National Security Framework) demonstration projects by enabling data classification and control based on importance and sensitivity levels. AI-R DLP aims to help organizations maintain productivity while establishing a secure environment for generative AI usage, addressing risks associated with the misuse of public AI services that can lead to leakage of personal information, source code, and trade secrets.
Fasoo AI-R DLP FAQ
Common questions about Fasoo AI-R DLP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fasoo AI-R DLP is DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services developed by Fasoo. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, DLP, Data Loss Prevention.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership