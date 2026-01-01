Fasoo AI-R DLP Logo

Fasoo AI-R DLP

DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services

Data Protection
Commercial
Fasoo AI-R DLP Description

Fasoo AI-R DLP (AI Radar Data Loss Prevention) is a data loss prevention solution designed to prevent information leakage when using generative AI services. The product monitors and controls data and files entered into or attached to generative AI services like ChatGPT. The solution uses pattern matching and deep learning-based analysis to identify sensitive information. It inspects all prompts and files submitted to generative AI platforms and applies inspection and post-processing policies based on configured rules. Administrators can configure detailed blocking policies based on specific IP addresses, user IDs, data size, personal information, URLs, and other criteria. The system displays blocking message popups to users when policy violations are detected. Organizations can define custom sensitive information and confidential data regulations according to their environment. The product provides integrated log monitoring to track policy violations and users, supporting various post-processing policies based on inspection rules. It addresses security requirements for N2SF (National Security Framework) demonstration projects by enabling data classification and control based on importance and sensitivity levels. AI-R DLP aims to help organizations maintain productivity while establishing a secure environment for generative AI usage, addressing risks associated with the misuse of public AI services that can lead to leakage of personal information, source code, and trade secrets.

Fasoo AI-R DLP is DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services developed by Fasoo. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, DLP, Data Loss Prevention.

