Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security Description

Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security is a data loss prevention solution designed to address limitations of traditional CASB and SSE tools. The product focuses on protecting data in cloud applications that use end-to-end encryption and certificate pinning, which network-based security products cannot decrypt. The solution monitors and protects data as it moves from cloud applications to devices and between different cloud environments. It intercepts data before encryption occurs, enabling visibility and control over data exfiltration attempts to encrypted applications that bypass network controls. The platform provides data tracking capabilities across the extended enterprise, following data movements and transformations. It aims to reduce false positives compared to traditional DLP solutions by providing contextual information about data events. The product integrates with existing data protection policies and can take automated actions to prevent data exfiltration in real-time. It offers visibility into data flows within organizations and supports insider threat detection use cases. Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security is positioned as an alternative to traditional cloud security approaches that rely on network-level inspection, offering endpoint-based data protection that works with modern encryption protocols.