Cyberhaven Data Protection Description

Cyberhaven Data Protection is a data security platform that combines data loss prevention (DLP) with insider risk management capabilities. The platform uses data lineage technology to trace the complete journey of sensitive data from creation through every movement, transformation, and fragmentation across endpoints, SaaS applications, cloud environments, and AI tools. The system employs AI-based content intelligence to classify sensitive data at creation and continuously updates classifications as data evolves. It includes autonomous risk detection through the Linea AI Detection Agent, which uses Large Lineage Models (LLiM) to identify risky activity patterns. The Linea AI Analyst Agent automates investigations by analyzing screen activity, user history, and data lineage to generate reports with evidence and recommended next steps. Cyberhaven provides protection across multiple channels including email, web browsers, removable storage, Bluetooth/AirDrop, desktop applications, and generative AI tools. The platform offers visibility into shadow AI usage and enables organizations to assess risk and enforce controls on AI tool adoption. The solution includes data security posture management (DSPM) capabilities to discover and classify data, detect risk as it flows between clouds and devices, and apply automated security controls. It monitors data movement across code repositories, shared drives, messaging applications, and other collaboration tools to provide comprehensive visibility into data flows within an organization.