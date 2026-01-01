Polymer Data Loss Prevention Description

Polymer Data Loss Prevention is a cloud-based DLP solution designed to protect sensitive data in SaaS and AI applications. The platform monitors and controls data access by ensuring that sensitive information is only visible to authorized users and groups. The solution provides pre-built policy templates for compliance frameworks including HIPAA, PCI, SOC 2, and CCPA. It automatically classifies data based on organizational importance and uses context mapping to reduce false positives. Polymer offers automated remediation capabilities that can redact and delete data within chat platforms, block commits in code repositories, and limit sharing from storage platforms. The platform includes risk scanning and scoring functionality to help security teams identify high-risk platforms and employees. The solution features point-of-violation warnings that notify employees of policy violations in real-time, serving as training opportunities to reduce repeat incidents. Remediation actions can be configured to align with existing operational workflows. Polymer integrates with various cloud applications including communication platforms, file storage systems, customer support tools, and AI applications to provide comprehensive data protection across the cloud environment.