Strac Linux DLP
DLP solution for Linux systems to prevent data leaks and protect sensitive data
Strac Linux DLP
DLP solution for Linux systems to prevent data leaks and protect sensitive data
Strac Linux DLP Description
Strac Linux DLP is a data loss prevention solution designed for Linux-based systems across various distributions. The product addresses data security vulnerabilities specific to Linux environments, including data transfer risks, IP exfiltration, and unauthorized access to sensitive information. The solution provides sensitive data scanning capabilities across Linux storage systems and network-attached storage to identify exposed data on endpoints. It detects personally identifiable information (PII) across multiple file types including proprietary code files, PDFs, JPEGs, PNGs, Word documents, and spreadsheets. Strac Linux DLP includes USB data encryption and removable media encryption features to control data transfer on external devices. Organizations can configure remediation actions such as alerting users and administrators about inappropriate access or usage patterns like uploading or downloading sensitive content. The product incorporates machine learning-based behavioral anomaly detection to identify and mitigate risks from unusual user behaviors. It offers continuous monitoring to prevent gradual data leaks through drip leak prevention capabilities. Application-level restrictions can be enforced to limit high-risk activities and reduce potential data leakage vectors. The solution provides data movement oversight with management and reporting features that give administrators visibility into data movement and security status across Linux endpoints.
Strac Linux DLP FAQ
Common questions about Strac Linux DLP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Strac Linux DLP is DLP solution for Linux systems to prevent data leaks and protect sensitive data developed by Strac. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership