Strac Linux DLP Logo

Strac Linux DLP

DLP solution for Linux systems to prevent data leaks and protect sensitive data

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Strac Linux DLP Description

Strac Linux DLP is a data loss prevention solution designed for Linux-based systems across various distributions. The product addresses data security vulnerabilities specific to Linux environments, including data transfer risks, IP exfiltration, and unauthorized access to sensitive information. The solution provides sensitive data scanning capabilities across Linux storage systems and network-attached storage to identify exposed data on endpoints. It detects personally identifiable information (PII) across multiple file types including proprietary code files, PDFs, JPEGs, PNGs, Word documents, and spreadsheets. Strac Linux DLP includes USB data encryption and removable media encryption features to control data transfer on external devices. Organizations can configure remediation actions such as alerting users and administrators about inappropriate access or usage patterns like uploading or downloading sensitive content. The product incorporates machine learning-based behavioral anomaly detection to identify and mitigate risks from unusual user behaviors. It offers continuous monitoring to prevent gradual data leaks through drip leak prevention capabilities. Application-level restrictions can be enforced to limit high-risk activities and reduce potential data leakage vectors. The solution provides data movement oversight with management and reporting features that give administrators visibility into data movement and security status across Linux endpoints.

Strac Linux DLP FAQ

Common questions about Strac Linux DLP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Strac Linux DLP is DLP solution for Linux systems to prevent data leaks and protect sensitive data developed by Strac. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →