Strac Linux DLP Description

Strac Linux DLP is a data loss prevention solution designed for Linux-based systems across various distributions. The product addresses data security vulnerabilities specific to Linux environments, including data transfer risks, IP exfiltration, and unauthorized access to sensitive information. The solution provides sensitive data scanning capabilities across Linux storage systems and network-attached storage to identify exposed data on endpoints. It detects personally identifiable information (PII) across multiple file types including proprietary code files, PDFs, JPEGs, PNGs, Word documents, and spreadsheets. Strac Linux DLP includes USB data encryption and removable media encryption features to control data transfer on external devices. Organizations can configure remediation actions such as alerting users and administrators about inappropriate access or usage patterns like uploading or downloading sensitive content. The product incorporates machine learning-based behavioral anomaly detection to identify and mitigate risks from unusual user behaviors. It offers continuous monitoring to prevent gradual data leaks through drip leak prevention capabilities. Application-level restrictions can be enforced to limit high-risk activities and reduce potential data leakage vectors. The solution provides data movement oversight with management and reporting features that give administrators visibility into data movement and security status across Linux endpoints.