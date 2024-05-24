Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) Description

Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) is a data-centric security platform that provides persistent protection for sensitive digital assets through encryption and policy-based access controls. The solution embeds policies directly into files that dynamically authorize users based on identity and define permitted actions such as editing, copying, printing, or extracting content. The platform offers remote access control enforcement, allowing administrators to add or remove users and domains in near real-time. Access can be revoked instantly or set to expire at specific dates and times. Geographic restrictions can be applied to prevent access based on IP location. EDRM includes dynamic watermarking capabilities that embed usernames, dates, times, and other information into protected documents. The system tracks all activity on protected files by internal and external users, providing audit trails and activity reports for pattern analysis and anomaly detection. The solution supports deployment in cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. It integrates with DLP tools, CASB platforms, classification systems, Microsoft 365 applications, file sharing and storage systems, and file servers. Protection can be automated through hot folders and integration with existing security infrastructure. Protected files maintain their security controls throughout their lifecycle, regardless of where they are stored or shared. Users can access protected content in-browser or through native applications without significant workflow disruption.