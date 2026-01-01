Cato Networks DLP Description

Cato Networks DLP is a cloud-native data loss prevention solution integrated into the Cato SASE platform. The product provides data protection across users, locations, and cloud environments to support compliance with regulations including GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. The solution includes a catalog of 350+ pre-defined data types for identifying sensitive data and PII. Organizations can create custom data types based on keywords, regular expressions, and sensitivity labels. The product supports Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) labels for classification. Detection capabilities include machine learning models for identifying medical records, tax forms, patent documents, resumes, and immigration forms. Exact Data Match (EDM) functionality enables matching specific sensitive data values rather than general patterns. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology scans text embedded in image files such as scanned documents and screenshots. The DLP engine inspects traffic to private applications in on-premises and cloud datacenters, as well as SaaS applications. It provides inline scanning and policy enforcement for all traffic without requiring backhauling. The solution integrates with APIs for common SaaS applications to enable near real-time monitoring of data usage. The product includes controls for Generative AI applications such as ChatGPT, with policies governing both upload and download activities. A dedicated dashboard provides visibility into DLP events, violations by users, file types, and data profiles. All management functions are accessible through the Cato Management Application (CMA).