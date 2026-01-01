Cato Networks DLP
Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds
Cato Networks DLP
Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds
Cato Networks DLP Description
Cato Networks DLP is a cloud-native data loss prevention solution integrated into the Cato SASE platform. The product provides data protection across users, locations, and cloud environments to support compliance with regulations including GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. The solution includes a catalog of 350+ pre-defined data types for identifying sensitive data and PII. Organizations can create custom data types based on keywords, regular expressions, and sensitivity labels. The product supports Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) labels for classification. Detection capabilities include machine learning models for identifying medical records, tax forms, patent documents, resumes, and immigration forms. Exact Data Match (EDM) functionality enables matching specific sensitive data values rather than general patterns. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology scans text embedded in image files such as scanned documents and screenshots. The DLP engine inspects traffic to private applications in on-premises and cloud datacenters, as well as SaaS applications. It provides inline scanning and policy enforcement for all traffic without requiring backhauling. The solution integrates with APIs for common SaaS applications to enable near real-time monitoring of data usage. The product includes controls for Generative AI applications such as ChatGPT, with policies governing both upload and download activities. A dedicated dashboard provides visibility into DLP events, violations by users, file types, and data profiles. All management functions are accessible through the Cato Management Application (CMA).
Cato Networks DLP FAQ
Common questions about Cato Networks DLP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cato Networks DLP is Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds developed by Cato Networks. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership