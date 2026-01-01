Zecurion DLP 12 Description

Zecurion DLP 12 is a data loss prevention solution that focuses on insider threat protection and employee monitoring. The product monitors and controls data transmission across multiple channels to prevent unauthorized data exfiltration. The solution includes a Screen Photo Detector feature that uses AI-based neural networks to detect when employees attempt to photograph screens with smartphones via webcam monitoring. When detected, the system can block the computer and flag the incident. The Staff Control module tracks employee working hours, logs workplace actions, and evaluates efficiency. It provides employee cards with detailed information on workplace activity, a report designer with 15 indicators supporting data from tens of thousands of PCs, and resource usage tracking for websites and applications. The Investigation Workflow Automation module manages incident response by providing task tracking with statuses, investigation stages, executants, and deadlines. Team members can collaborate through comments, attach documents and incidents as evidence, and maintain visibility across the cybersecurity team from analysts to CISO. Version 12 introduces interface improvements including a dark theme, reorganized navigation menu, enhanced policy management with quick search and editing capabilities, expanded access control per organizational unit with Active Directory integration, and messenger blocking for Telegram and WhatsApp when sensitive data is detected.