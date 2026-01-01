Zecurion Insider Threat Prevention Solutions Description

Zecurion Insider Threat Prevention Solutions is a cybersecurity platform that combines data-centric and people-centric approaches to protect organizations from insider threats. The platform consists of three main products: Next Generation DLP, Data-Centric Audit and Protection (DCAP), and Secure Web Gateway (SWG). The Next Generation DLP provides employee behavior monitoring and a 360-degree view of processes associated with employees. It includes data discovery capabilities that detect and classify sensitive data using templates, regular expressions, and digital fingerprints across local drives, shared folders, MS SharePoint, MS Exchange, and databases using ODBC. The Traffic Control Module monitors data flow across over 100 services. DCAP tracks file lifecycle and provides visibility into how files are changed and moved throughout the organization. It manages access rights and detects violations within the organization. The SWG component provides website access control and traffic analysis for protection against mixed threats. The platform supports organizations ranging from 10 to 200,000 users and includes an Investigation Module for incident response with task management, status tracking, and collaboration features. It offers unified reporting through the Zecurion Reports console with customizable filters using Boolean logic. The system includes a unified employee profile section that stores all incidents, leakages, and user statistics, with optional User Behavior Analytics (UBA) and Staff Control modules.