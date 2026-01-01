Nightfall Nyx Logo

Nightfall Nyx

AI-powered DLP analyst that investigates incidents and reduces data exposure risk

Data Protection
Commercial
Nightfall Nyx Description

Nightfall Nyx is an AI-powered Data Loss Prevention (DLP) analyst that provides autonomous investigation and response capabilities for data security incidents. The product is embedded within the Nightfall Console and uses artificial intelligence to understand context, intent, and risk similar to a trained security analyst. Nyx operates through natural language conversational intelligence, allowing security teams to ask questions and receive insights without writing queries or configuring dashboards. The system has visibility into organizational policies, users, files, domains, and violations, providing complete environmental context. The product identifies suspicious behavior patterns across users, devices, and destinations that traditional rule-based systems may miss. It connects relationships between events to highlight coordinated exfiltration attempts and unusual access patterns. Based on its analysis, Nyx recommends actions such as disabling accounts, blocking file uploads, or revising policies. Nyx generates incident summaries, creates reports, and analyzes trends through conversational interaction. The system adapts in real-time as it learns the organizational environment, with AI-driven insights becoming more precise over time. It filters false positives by understanding context rather than relying solely on data classifications and flows. The product supports forensics and analytics on demand, allowing security operations teams to conduct investigations through natural conversation rather than manual analysis.

Nightfall Nyx is AI-powered DLP analyst that investigates incidents and reduces data exposure risk developed by Nightfall AI. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Automation.

