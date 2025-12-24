Kiteworks AI Data Gateway Description

Kiteworks AI Data Gateway is a unified platform that provides security and governance for sensitive data exchange across multiple communication channels. The platform operates as a Private Data Network (PDN) that controls, monitors, and secures data exchanged between people, machines, and systems. The platform integrates six core capabilities: secure email with end-to-end encryption, secure file sharing with access controls, managed file transfer for automated workflows, secure data forms for information collection, an AI Data Gateway for controlled AI system access to enterprise data, and secure APIs for application integrations. The system implements zero-trust architecture with features including least-privilege access controls, double encryption, policy management, and AI-enabled anomaly detection. All data exchanges are tracked through unified audit logs that record access, uploads, downloads, and sharing activities. The platform is designed for regulatory compliance environments, holding FedRAMP High Ready authorization and supporting approximately 90% of CMMC 2.0 requirements. It can be deployed as a hardened virtual appliance and integrates with existing security infrastructure including DLP, ATP, CDR, SIEM, and SOAR systems. The AI Data Gateway component specifically addresses AI security by providing encrypted access to enterprise data for AI models while maintaining compliance tracking and preventing unauthorized data exposure. This enables capabilities like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) with controlled data access.