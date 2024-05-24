CyMark Logo

CyMark

by Cyberani

Watermarking solution that traces data leaks via cryptographic user tracking

Data Protection Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Sensitive DataWindowsLinux
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CyMark Description

CyMark is a watermarking solution designed to protect organizations against sensitive data leaks and unauthorized distribution of information. The solution embeds unique watermarks that are cryptographically linked to users and machines, enabling organizations to trace the source of leaks and identify when screenshots or documents are shared. The watermark includes cryptographic binding of machine identifiers and user account information, making it possible to trace leaks back to specific devices and users. The system incorporates timestamp integration that updates every minute for real-time leakage tracking and immediate detection of data leakage incidents. CyMark supports both Windows and Linux operating systems through dedicated agents. The watermarking technology uses multi-layer watermarking that remains visible on both dark and light backgrounds. The solution is designed to be tamper-proof, preventing watermark removal or disabling. Deployment options include both cloud SaaS and on-premises policy servers. The on-premises option provides full control for sensitive environments and strict regulatory requirements, while the SaaS deployment offers flexibility and scalability with reduced IT overhead. The solution supports customization with flexible configurations that can be tailored to organizational workflows and policies. Organizations can choose between text-based or image-based watermarks. Use cases include remote work security, NCA compliance support, secure virtual meetings, source code protection, and internal threat monitoring.

CyMark FAQ

Common questions about CyMark including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyMark is Watermarking solution that traces data leaks via cryptographic user tracking developed by Cyberani. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Sensitive Data, Windows, Linux.

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