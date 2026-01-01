Kiteworks Private Data Network Logo

Kiteworks Private Data Network

Unified zero-trust platform for securing sensitive data across communication channels

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Kiteworks Private Data Network Description

Kiteworks Private Data Network is a unified zero-trust data exchange protection platform that secures sensitive information across multiple communication channels. The platform provides centralized controls for managing data sharing through file transfers, email, web forms, and other collaboration methods. The system implements end-to-end encryption and zero-trust architecture across all communication channels. It offers centralized metadata management, data classification, and complete lineage tracking to provide visibility into where sensitive data resides, how it is used, and who has access. The platform includes immutable audit logs that track all data movements and user interactions across channels. These logs provide evidence for regulatory compliance with frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and CMMC. Automated reporting and preconfigured compliance templates help organizations maintain consistent regulatory adherence. Kiteworks features a policy engine with runtime policies aligned to the NIST CSF Framework. The engine provides context-aware permissions based on user, data, and action triangulation. Organizations can enforce consistent governance policies, automated retention rules, and receive real-time violation alerts across their data sharing ecosystem. The platform includes real-time threat monitoring, automated incident response capabilities, and integrated risk analytics. It supports secure collaboration with external stakeholders including employees, partners, contractors, and investors within a controlled network environment. The system provides secure file sharing, web forms for data collection, and email monitoring and protection capabilities, all managed through a unified interface.

Kiteworks Private Data Network FAQ

Common questions about Kiteworks Private Data Network including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Kiteworks Private Data Network is Unified zero-trust platform for securing sensitive data across communication channels developed by Kiteworks. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →