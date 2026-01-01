Kiteworks Private Data Network Description

Kiteworks Private Data Network is a unified zero-trust data exchange protection platform that secures sensitive information across multiple communication channels. The platform provides centralized controls for managing data sharing through file transfers, email, web forms, and other collaboration methods. The system implements end-to-end encryption and zero-trust architecture across all communication channels. It offers centralized metadata management, data classification, and complete lineage tracking to provide visibility into where sensitive data resides, how it is used, and who has access. The platform includes immutable audit logs that track all data movements and user interactions across channels. These logs provide evidence for regulatory compliance with frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and CMMC. Automated reporting and preconfigured compliance templates help organizations maintain consistent regulatory adherence. Kiteworks features a policy engine with runtime policies aligned to the NIST CSF Framework. The engine provides context-aware permissions based on user, data, and action triangulation. Organizations can enforce consistent governance policies, automated retention rules, and receive real-time violation alerts across their data sharing ecosystem. The platform includes real-time threat monitoring, automated incident response capabilities, and integrated risk analytics. It supports secure collaboration with external stakeholders including employees, partners, contractors, and investors within a controlled network environment. The system provides secure file sharing, web forms for data collection, and email monitoring and protection capabilities, all managed through a unified interface.