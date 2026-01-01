Kiteworks Private Data Network
Unified zero-trust platform for securing sensitive data across communication channels
Kiteworks Private Data Network
Unified zero-trust platform for securing sensitive data across communication channels
Kiteworks Private Data Network Description
Kiteworks Private Data Network is a unified zero-trust data exchange protection platform that secures sensitive information across multiple communication channels. The platform provides centralized controls for managing data sharing through file transfers, email, web forms, and other collaboration methods. The system implements end-to-end encryption and zero-trust architecture across all communication channels. It offers centralized metadata management, data classification, and complete lineage tracking to provide visibility into where sensitive data resides, how it is used, and who has access. The platform includes immutable audit logs that track all data movements and user interactions across channels. These logs provide evidence for regulatory compliance with frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and CMMC. Automated reporting and preconfigured compliance templates help organizations maintain consistent regulatory adherence. Kiteworks features a policy engine with runtime policies aligned to the NIST CSF Framework. The engine provides context-aware permissions based on user, data, and action triangulation. Organizations can enforce consistent governance policies, automated retention rules, and receive real-time violation alerts across their data sharing ecosystem. The platform includes real-time threat monitoring, automated incident response capabilities, and integrated risk analytics. It supports secure collaboration with external stakeholders including employees, partners, contractors, and investors within a controlled network environment. The system provides secure file sharing, web forms for data collection, and email monitoring and protection capabilities, all managed through a unified interface.
Kiteworks Private Data Network FAQ
Common questions about Kiteworks Private Data Network including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Kiteworks Private Data Network is Unified zero-trust platform for securing sensitive data across communication channels developed by Kiteworks. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Data Classification.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership