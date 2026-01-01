Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention Logo

Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention

SaaS-focused DLP solution for detecting and redacting sensitive data

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention Description

Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention is a cloud-native DLP solution designed to protect sensitive data across SaaS and cloud applications. The platform monitors, detects, and responds to potential data breaches and unauthorized access in real-time. The solution automatically detects and redacts sensitive data across multiple formats including text, images, audio, and video. It provides pre-configured protection for compliance standards such as HIPAA, PCI, SOC 2, GDPR, CPRA, and ISO 27001, while also supporting custom sensitive data elements. The platform uses machine learning models pre-trained on millions of data types to enhance detection accuracy and reduce false positives. It performs contextual analysis of data to refine detection capabilities. The ML models continuously evolve to adapt to new threat patterns. Strac integrates with various SaaS applications including email platforms, collaboration tools, cloud storage, customer support systems, databases, and log files. The solution offers role-based access control, centralized dashboard management, and multi-platform compatibility across devices. The platform provides real-time alerts and automated actions on potential risks, granular audit trails for data access and changes, and one-click remediation for detected threats. It includes automated compliance reporting and supports data retention policies for archival or deletion based on organizational rules.

Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention FAQ

Common questions about Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention is SaaS-focused DLP solution for detecting and redacting sensitive data developed by Strac. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →