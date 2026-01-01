Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention Description

Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention is a cloud-native DLP solution designed to protect sensitive data across SaaS and cloud applications. The platform monitors, detects, and responds to potential data breaches and unauthorized access in real-time. The solution automatically detects and redacts sensitive data across multiple formats including text, images, audio, and video. It provides pre-configured protection for compliance standards such as HIPAA, PCI, SOC 2, GDPR, CPRA, and ISO 27001, while also supporting custom sensitive data elements. The platform uses machine learning models pre-trained on millions of data types to enhance detection accuracy and reduce false positives. It performs contextual analysis of data to refine detection capabilities. The ML models continuously evolve to adapt to new threat patterns. Strac integrates with various SaaS applications including email platforms, collaboration tools, cloud storage, customer support systems, databases, and log files. The solution offers role-based access control, centralized dashboard management, and multi-platform compatibility across devices. The platform provides real-time alerts and automated actions on potential risks, granular audit trails for data access and changes, and one-click remediation for detected threats. It includes automated compliance reporting and supports data retention policies for archival or deletion based on organizational rules.