Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data
Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Description
Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is a cloud-delivered data protection solution that provides visibility and control over sensitive data across networks, cloud applications, endpoints, email, and users. The platform operates from a centralized cloud service and delivers unified data protection policies across all locations where data is stored, used, or transferred. The solution automatically discovers sensitive data including personally identifiable information (PII), payment card numbers, financial information, and intellectual property. It provides contextual awareness based on identity, device, behavior, browser, location, activity, and threat context to enable appropriate security policies without impacting productivity. The platform offers real-time monitoring and enforcement capabilities, including coaching against risky activities such as generative AI usage. It detects policy violations across structured and unstructured data, webmail, social media posts, and instant messages. The solution includes encryption capabilities for files moving to cloud storage applications like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. Netskope One DLP addresses use cases including data visibility, secure generative AI usage, data breach prevention, malicious insider risk detection, and regulatory compliance. The solution is powered by the NewEdge Network, which provides the infrastructure for inline security services at the edge. The platform includes remediation workflows for policy violations and supports integration with third-party systems for incident response.
