Strac Protect Customer Sensitive Data Description

Strac Protect Customer Sensitive Data is an enterprise data loss prevention solution that monitors and secures sensitive information across cloud applications and communication channels. The platform uses machine learning algorithms to automatically classify and label data, detecting sensitive information in real-time across data in transit and at rest. The solution provides continuous compliance monitoring for regulations including GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and CCPA. It integrates with enterprise cloud infrastructures through a modular architecture design that supports scalability and flexible deployments. When policy violations are detected, the system takes automated remediation actions such as redacting sensitive data from messages, expiring shared links, or isolating exposed documents. The platform sends instant notifications to stakeholders when breaches occur, such as transmission of unprotected PCI data. Strac DLP includes dynamic policy enforcement that automatically updates based on emerging threats and integrates with global threat databases for real-time threat intelligence. The solution provides visibility into sensitive data across networks and helps identify insider threats, both malicious and unintentional. The platform offers customizable alert configurations and supports email redaction capabilities that protect employee inboxes by detecting sensitive information in various file formats including PDFs, images, Word documents, and email bodies.