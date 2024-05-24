Spin.AI Google Workspace™ DLP Description

Spin.AI Google Workspace DLP is a data leak prevention solution designed for Google Workspace environments. The product provides visibility into files shared through Drive and Shared Drive, both internally and externally within organizations. The solution monitors and detects personally identifiable information (PII) in data sent or received by users. It enables administrators to modify sharing access and ownership of files to prevent unauthorized data exposure. The platform includes automated policy creation capabilities for managing file sharing access. The product monitors abnormal activities including unusual login attempts, data downloads, and data transfers. It provides incident alerting through automated notifications and generates weekly and monthly activity reports on DLP incidents. The solution includes features for managing employee offboarding risks such as unauthorized sharing and data theft. The platform integrates ransomware detection and response capabilities alongside its DLP functionality. It offers visibility into third-party applications and browser extensions that may access Google Workspace data. The solution is part of the SpinOne platform which combines DLP with SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) capabilities.