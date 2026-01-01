Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management Description

Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management is a file encryption and digital rights management solution for Windows and macOS. The product provides end-to-end encryption for files at rest, in transit, and during collaboration using AES-256 and quantum-safe encryption algorithms. The solution offers granular access controls that allow administrators to define user permissions at both user and file levels, including restrictions on viewing, editing, printing, downloading, and sharing. Access can be restricted based on device, location, and time parameters. Real-time revocation capabilities enable instant modification or removal of file access permissions even after files have been shared. The product includes dynamic watermarking functionality that applies customizable watermarks to track document ownership and deter unauthorized distribution. Screenshot prevention features restrict users from capturing images of protected files. Audit trails log all file interactions including access, downloads, edits, and revocations for compliance tracking. Deployment options include cloud-hosted, hybrid, and on-premises configurations. The cloud option is hosted in ISO27001-certified data centers. Hybrid deployments store encryption keys and encrypted data on-premises while managing licensing and external users through cloud infrastructure. On-premises deployment provides complete data sovereignty with no cloud connectivity. The solution supports secure external collaboration by allowing third parties to access shared files without requiring paid licenses. Files can be configured with expiration dates and auto-destruction capabilities. The product maintains compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and ISO 27001 standards.