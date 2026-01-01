Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management Logo

Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management

File encryption & digital rights management with granular access controls

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management Description

Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management is a file encryption and digital rights management solution for Windows and macOS. The product provides end-to-end encryption for files at rest, in transit, and during collaboration using AES-256 and quantum-safe encryption algorithms. The solution offers granular access controls that allow administrators to define user permissions at both user and file levels, including restrictions on viewing, editing, printing, downloading, and sharing. Access can be restricted based on device, location, and time parameters. Real-time revocation capabilities enable instant modification or removal of file access permissions even after files have been shared. The product includes dynamic watermarking functionality that applies customizable watermarks to track document ownership and deter unauthorized distribution. Screenshot prevention features restrict users from capturing images of protected files. Audit trails log all file interactions including access, downloads, edits, and revocations for compliance tracking. Deployment options include cloud-hosted, hybrid, and on-premises configurations. The cloud option is hosted in ISO27001-certified data centers. Hybrid deployments store encryption keys and encrypted data on-premises while managing licensing and external users through cloud infrastructure. On-premises deployment provides complete data sovereignty with no cloud connectivity. The solution supports secure external collaboration by allowing third parties to access shared files without requiring paid licenses. Files can be configured with expiration dates and auto-destruction capabilities. The product maintains compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and ISO 27001 standards.

Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management FAQ

Common questions about Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management is File encryption & digital rights management with granular access controls developed by GALAXKEY. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →