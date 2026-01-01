Zecurion Data Loss Prevention Logo

Zecurion Data Loss Prevention is an enterprise data loss prevention system designed to minimize corporate data leakage risks. The solution employs multiple detection technologies including digital document and graphics fingerprints, probabilistic analysis, regular expressions, filtering by attributes, data templates, linguistic analysis, OCR (optical character recognition), signature analysis, transliteration and masked text analysis, and manual inspection using quarantine. The system provides incident investigation capabilities through an archive of all events, files and attachments, and an employee communication map. It includes a web-based interface accessible from any device, with 20 policy templates for quick deployment and preset visual reports. The dashboard features interactive tables and diagrams for monitoring and analysis. Zecurion DLP includes a User Behavior Analytics (UBA) module that calculates characteristics for each user, employs a self-learning analytic system with AI elements, creates user relationship graphs across 150 channels, and detects deviations, anomalies, and potential security policy violations. The product offers ready-made templates for compliance with regulatory requirements including GDPR, PCI DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO standards, and HIPAA. It provides more than 50 preset reports and templates for forensic investigations and compliance reporting.

