Comodo Data Loss Prevention Logo

Comodo Data Loss Prevention

Cloud-based DLP solution monitoring & controlling sensitive data movement

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Comodo Data Loss Prevention Description

Comodo Data Loss Prevention is a cloud-delivered solution that monitors and controls the movement and storage of sensitive data across networks. The product provides visibility into where sensitive data resides, whether on endpoints, file servers, or in transit. The solution protects data in three states: data in motion via outbound email and web traffic, data in use via clipboards, network shares, printers and screenshots, and data at rest stored on endpoints, databases and file servers. It detects content through keyword matching, regular expressions, document databases, and built-in matchers. The platform offers centralized management for configuring and implementing policy-based actions to prevent unauthorized data exposure. Organizations can customize protection policies and enforce granular controls based on their specific requirements. Real-time monitoring capabilities enable businesses to track data movement across the network and generate activity reports to assess policy effectiveness over time. The solution supports compliance management for industry regulations including data protection requirements. The product is designed to address data exposure risks from internal employee activities, whether intentional or unintentional. It provides reporting features to gain insight into web activity and data handling patterns across the organization.

Comodo Data Loss Prevention FAQ

Common questions about Comodo Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Comodo Data Loss Prevention is Cloud-based DLP solution monitoring & controlling sensitive data movement developed by Comodo. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →