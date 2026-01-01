Comodo Data Loss Prevention
Comodo Data Loss Prevention
Comodo Data Loss Prevention Description
Comodo Data Loss Prevention is a cloud-delivered solution that monitors and controls the movement and storage of sensitive data across networks. The product provides visibility into where sensitive data resides, whether on endpoints, file servers, or in transit. The solution protects data in three states: data in motion via outbound email and web traffic, data in use via clipboards, network shares, printers and screenshots, and data at rest stored on endpoints, databases and file servers. It detects content through keyword matching, regular expressions, document databases, and built-in matchers. The platform offers centralized management for configuring and implementing policy-based actions to prevent unauthorized data exposure. Organizations can customize protection policies and enforce granular controls based on their specific requirements. Real-time monitoring capabilities enable businesses to track data movement across the network and generate activity reports to assess policy effectiveness over time. The solution supports compliance management for industry regulations including data protection requirements. The product is designed to address data exposure risks from internal employee activities, whether intentional or unintentional. It provides reporting features to gain insight into web activity and data handling patterns across the organization.
