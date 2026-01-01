Boolebox Data Protection Software Logo

Boolebox Data Protection Software is a data protection platform developed in Italy that provides encryption and security capabilities for business data. The software operates across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The platform consists of two main suites: Security Suite and Encryption Suite. The Security Suite includes four standalone solutions: Secure File Manager for file management and sharing with collaborative editing, Secure E-Mail for encrypted messaging, Secure Password for credential management in an encrypted vault, and Secure Transfer for large file sharing with traceability. The Encryption Suite integrates with existing platforms including Windows, Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint. It includes File Encryptor for Windows for local file protection, File Encryptor for OneDrive and SharePoint for cloud-based encryption, and E-Mail Encryptor for Outlook for email communications. The software implements end-to-end encryption protocols and zero trust policies. It provides access control features including custom access rules, change tracking, and permission revocation. The platform is compliant with ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and Common Criteria standards, and supports GDPR and NIS2 compliance requirements. Boolebox serves various industries including banking, financial institutions, law firms, healthcare organizations, public administration, SMEs, and freelancers.

