DLP & compliance platform for collaboration tools like Slack and MS Teams

Data Protection
Commercial
Mimecast Aware Governance & Compliance Suite is a data protection and compliance platform designed for collaboration environments such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. The solution collects, processes, and preserves collaboration data at scale in a centralized location. The platform uses AI and natural language processing models to detect sensitive data, policy violations, and security threats within collaboration messages and files. It identifies personally identifiable information (PII), unauthorized data sharing, and behavioral patterns through automated detection rules. The system provides context for flagged content including surrounding messages, files, participants, and edited or deleted versions of conversations. The suite includes multiple components: Signal for visibility and control over collaboration data with automated detection rules; Search & Discover for investigations with granular search capabilities across conversation context; Data Management for lifecycle management including classification, quarantining, archiving, and retention policies; and Spotlight for real-time risk monitoring using AI to track sentiment, trending topics, and toxic behaviors. The platform supports incident response through automated remediation actions such as content redaction, quarantine, or tombstoning. It integrates with existing security workflows through APIs and webhooks for data ingestion and alert management. The solution addresses compliance requirements with immutable data holds, audit trails, and bi-directional retention policies aligned with data protection standards.

