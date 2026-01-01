Novacoast Managed DLP
Novacoast Managed DLP
Novacoast Managed DLP Description
Novacoast Managed DLP is a managed security service that provides data loss prevention capabilities with support from a Security Operations Center (SOC). The service assists organizations in implementing and maintaining a data security program through expert security analysis. The service includes configuration support for classifying data, defining egress points, developing policies, and tuning monitoring systems to prevent the misplacement of sensitive data. Novacoast positions this service as part of a comprehensive data security strategy rather than a standalone solution. The managed service is delivered by Novacoast's security team, which provides ongoing support and expertise to help organizations maintain their DLP implementations. The service is designed for enterprise organizations that need assistance with the operational aspects of data loss prevention. Novacoast has been providing cybersecurity services for two decades and offers this as part of their broader managed security services program. The service can be combined with other security services offered by Novacoast, including Co-Managed SIEM, Managed EDR, and other managed security offerings.
Novacoast Managed DLP FAQ
