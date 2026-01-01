Novacoast Managed DLP Logo

Novacoast Managed DLP

Managed DLP service with SOC support for data security programs

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Novacoast Managed DLP Description

Novacoast Managed DLP is a managed security service that provides data loss prevention capabilities with support from a Security Operations Center (SOC). The service assists organizations in implementing and maintaining a data security program through expert security analysis. The service includes configuration support for classifying data, defining egress points, developing policies, and tuning monitoring systems to prevent the misplacement of sensitive data. Novacoast positions this service as part of a comprehensive data security strategy rather than a standalone solution. The managed service is delivered by Novacoast's security team, which provides ongoing support and expertise to help organizations maintain their DLP implementations. The service is designed for enterprise organizations that need assistance with the operational aspects of data loss prevention. Novacoast has been providing cybersecurity services for two decades and offers this as part of their broader managed security services program. The service can be combined with other security services offered by Novacoast, including Co-Managed SIEM, Managed EDR, and other managed security offerings.

Novacoast Managed DLP FAQ

Common questions about Novacoast Managed DLP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Novacoast Managed DLP is Managed DLP service with SOC support for data security programs developed by Novacoast. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Configuration Management, Data Classification, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →