Egress Secure Workspace Description

Egress Secure Workspace is a file sharing and collaboration platform designed for organizations that need to securely share and collaborate on sensitive files with internal teams and external parties. The platform provides 256-bit AES encryption for data at rest and in transit, along with granular access controls and permissions management. The product includes real-time file editing and co-editing capabilities, PDF annotation, electronic signatures, and file request functionality. Users can create secure compartments called "Zones" within the workspace with customizable access policies and time-based restrictions. The platform scans uploaded files for malware and provides file revocation capabilities to recall shared files. Administrative features include detailed audit logs tracking all user activities, customizable data retention policies, and organization-wide dashboards with usage statistics. The platform supports multi-factor authentication, single sign-on via Azure AD, ADFS, and SAML providers, and includes custom role-based access controls. Egress Secure Workspace is certified with ISO 27001 and approved for sharing OFFICIAL government data. The platform includes mobile applications for iOS and Android with offline capabilities and shared device support. Each customer receives 3TB of storage capacity with options to purchase additional storage. The platform integrates with Microsoft Office Online for document editing and provides API access for custom integrations.