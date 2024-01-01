Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command. Included is a daemon designed to react to system events and on a configurable basis, destroy data volumes encrypted using the suicideCrypt tool. This process is fast and, if used correctly, both unrecoverable by an adversary and auditably unrecoverable by the volume owner. Why suicideCrypt? While looking at the options for self-destroying encrypted data volumes it seemed that most of the work in the space involves custom engineered hard drives with hardware AES chips that self-destruct based on a variety of triggers (hard drive removal, SMS, email, physical button etc). Almost universally these drives are expensive and some, once triggered, unusable and have to be replaced at great cost. I wanted to see if I could duplicate the behavior of these drives in a safe, secure and non-recoverable way.
ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries to prevent reverse engineering.
Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images.
Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.
Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.
A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.