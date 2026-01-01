Teramind Data Loss Prevention Description

Teramind Data Loss Prevention is an endpoint monitoring solution that identifies and blocks data exfiltration attempts through behavioral analytics and real-time intervention capabilities. The product monitors data movement across endpoints, applications, and network channels to detect anomalous data handling patterns. The solution establishes baseline user behavior patterns and uses risk scoring to identify deviations that may indicate data theft or policy violations. It provides multi-channel monitoring across file operations, clipboard activity, screenshots, web uploads, email attachments, and cloud transfers. Content analysis capabilities include pattern matching for regulated data (PII, PHI, PCI), document classification, and OCR technology to extract text from images and screenshots. The system can automatically block actions, terminate sessions, or send notifications based on configurable risk thresholds. The platform includes live view and historical playback features for monitoring user screens in real-time or reviewing past activity. It maintains forensic records with tamper-proof activity logs and screen recordings for incident reconstruction and compliance documentation. Role-based access controls enable customizable security policies tailored to specific departments, roles, and individual users. The solution includes pre-configured compliance templates for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and SOX frameworks. OMNI is an AI-powered alert system that groups data-related alerts in a news feed format for trend analysis. The platform supports integration with ticketing systems and SOAR platforms for incident response workflows.