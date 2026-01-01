Teramind Data Loss Prevention Logo

Teramind Data Loss Prevention

Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Teramind Data Loss Prevention Description

Teramind Data Loss Prevention is an endpoint monitoring solution that identifies and blocks data exfiltration attempts through behavioral analytics and real-time intervention capabilities. The product monitors data movement across endpoints, applications, and network channels to detect anomalous data handling patterns. The solution establishes baseline user behavior patterns and uses risk scoring to identify deviations that may indicate data theft or policy violations. It provides multi-channel monitoring across file operations, clipboard activity, screenshots, web uploads, email attachments, and cloud transfers. Content analysis capabilities include pattern matching for regulated data (PII, PHI, PCI), document classification, and OCR technology to extract text from images and screenshots. The system can automatically block actions, terminate sessions, or send notifications based on configurable risk thresholds. The platform includes live view and historical playback features for monitoring user screens in real-time or reviewing past activity. It maintains forensic records with tamper-proof activity logs and screen recordings for incident reconstruction and compliance documentation. Role-based access controls enable customizable security policies tailored to specific departments, roles, and individual users. The solution includes pre-configured compliance templates for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and SOX frameworks. OMNI is an AI-powered alert system that groups data-related alerts in a news feed format for trend analysis. The platform supports integration with ticketing systems and SOAR platforms for incident response workflows.

Teramind Data Loss Prevention FAQ

Common questions about Teramind Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Teramind Data Loss Prevention is Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration developed by Teramind Inc.. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →