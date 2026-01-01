Array Networks struXture™ InMotion Description

struXture InMotion is a Data Loss Prevention solution that provides automated protection against data theft and inadvertent disclosure of confidential information. The product can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud and uses an AI engine for data classification and policy enforcement. The solution performs real-time data classification without requiring users or IT to pre-tag data or files. It automatically generates data access control policies and evaluates the significance of data to invoke security policies that prevent data leaks and exfiltration. The system provides visibility and enforcement for unstructured data and non-human actors, using AI to reduce false positives. struXture InMotion supports files of any size without the typical 40MB limitations of traditional DLP solutions. It offers role-based access control that evaluates employee actions to allow or disallow data transfers based on organizational roles. The solution protects data moving from enterprise environments to cloud services and blocks transfer of sensitive data to SaaS applications. The product is available in three deployment editions: Email Edition for protecting communications in Exchange, Gmail and other email platforms; Web Gateway for protecting SaaS applications including O365, G-Suite, Box, Dropbox, Slack, Salesforce, Workday, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot; and Network Proxy for protecting all applications and protocols on private networks including HTTPS, TCP, FTP, UDP, SMTP, and ICAP traffic.