Kiteworks Secure File Sharing Description

Kiteworks Secure File Sharing is a platform that enables organizations to share sensitive files and folders with internal and external parties. The platform provides encryption for data in transit and at rest, with files scanned for data loss prevention, antivirus, and advanced threat protection as they move through a hardened virtual appliance. Users can share files and folders with granular access privileges including view only, download, upload, and edit permissions. File owners can request files from external third parties for upload. The platform includes virtual data rooms for high-confidentiality transactions such as mergers, acquisitions, and litigation. Access control features include integration with LDAP/MSAD, multi-factor authentication, and single sign-on. The platform enforces user identity verification and supports file and folder expiration policies. Real-time collaboration capabilities allow multiple users to edit Microsoft Office documents simultaneously. All file activity is tracked and recorded in audit logs, including uploads, downloads, shares, and access events. The platform provides visibility into who is sharing files, with whom, when, and how. Deployment options include on-premises, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and FedRAMP Authorized cloud environments. The platform integrates with email, mobile devices, Microsoft Office 365, and enterprise applications. It supports compliance with regulations including CMMC, HIPAA, and GDPR.