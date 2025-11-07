Fortra Digital Guardian Description

Fortra Digital Guardian is a data loss prevention platform that provides visibility and protection for sensitive data and intellectual property across enterprise environments. The platform operates through multiple components including endpoint agents, network appliances, and cloud-based analytics. The endpoint DLP component captures and records system, user, and data events on endpoints regardless of network connectivity. Cloud data protection extends this visibility to cloud applications and storage, enabling repository scanning, encryption, and automated remediation. Network DLP appliances monitor and control data flow via network, email, and web channels. The platform includes a data discovery appliance that locates sensitive data at rest and logs its location for remediation. The Analytics & Reporting Cloud (ARC) component aggregates events from endpoint agents and network appliances to generate alerts and compliance reports. Digital Guardian integrates with existing data classification tools, including Fortra's Data Classification Suite, to apply protection policies based on sensitivity labels and metadata. The platform supports hybrid environments across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. Additional components include a cloud-delivered Secure Web Gateway that inspects web traffic for malicious content and sensitive information, and a Zero Trust Network Access solution for securing access to private applications. The platform is available as a SaaS solution leveraging AWS infrastructure and includes pre-built customizable policies, real-time dashboards, and integration capabilities with EDR and other security tools.