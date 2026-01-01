CyberSift Drive Description

CyberSift Drive is a secure file transfer solution designed to replace legacy FTP systems. The platform provides encrypted file transfers with a dedicated portal for both internal and external users. The system implements a multi-layered security process that includes admin-configured policies to check file attributes such as size and type. Files undergo a comprehensive "bleaching process" that consists of antivirus scanning using up to seven antivirus engines, malware disinfection, PDF sanitization, and Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) for Office files. The CDR system removes malicious content before files enter the corporate network. CyberSift Drive offers deployment flexibility through self-hosted or SaaS options. The platform integrates with existing infrastructure and storage systems through a hybrid cloud strategy. Users can access files through a web portal or via API integration using agents or self-built APIs that generate keys or tokens for automated file uploads. The solution supports over 11,000 file types, including macros, password-protected files, and active content. Administrators can create custom policies and rules through a dashboard interface. The system includes multi-factor authentication and performs sanitization in an isolated environment separate from the network. Automated workflows can be configured with scheduled runs that automatically determine file upload and download eligibility based on security checks.