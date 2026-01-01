Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention Description

Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention is a data protection solution designed to secure sensitive information across endpoint devices. The product addresses data security challenges associated with remote work and devices operating outside traditional security perimeters. The solution provides endpoint data discovery capabilities to identify and monitor sensitive data locations across devices. It employs machine learning algorithms to detect patterns indicative of data leakage and uses optical character recognition (OCR) to extend protection to image-based data. Strac Endpoint DLP monitors and controls various data transfer channels including removable media, email, cloud storage uploads, clipboard operations, web browsers, and print functions. The product performs deep content inspection of data packets and files to identify sensitive information such as credit card numbers, personal identification information, and confidential documents based on custom policies. The solution enforces encryption on data transferred to external media and implements offline policy enforcement to maintain security controls when devices are disconnected from the network. It provides real-time intervention capabilities including blocking, alerting, and data quarantining when threats are detected. The product includes self-remediation features that allow end-users to take corrective actions after receiving alerts. It supports compliance requirements for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.