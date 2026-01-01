Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention Logo

Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention

Endpoint DLP solution with ML detection and encryption for device data protection

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention Description

Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention is a data protection solution designed to secure sensitive information across endpoint devices. The product addresses data security challenges associated with remote work and devices operating outside traditional security perimeters. The solution provides endpoint data discovery capabilities to identify and monitor sensitive data locations across devices. It employs machine learning algorithms to detect patterns indicative of data leakage and uses optical character recognition (OCR) to extend protection to image-based data. Strac Endpoint DLP monitors and controls various data transfer channels including removable media, email, cloud storage uploads, clipboard operations, web browsers, and print functions. The product performs deep content inspection of data packets and files to identify sensitive information such as credit card numbers, personal identification information, and confidential documents based on custom policies. The solution enforces encryption on data transferred to external media and implements offline policy enforcement to maintain security controls when devices are disconnected from the network. It provides real-time intervention capabilities including blocking, alerting, and data quarantining when threats are detected. The product includes self-remediation features that allow end-users to take corrective actions after receiving alerts. It supports compliance requirements for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention FAQ

Common questions about Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention is Endpoint DLP solution with ML detection and encryption for device data protection developed by Strac. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →