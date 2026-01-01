Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention
Endpoint DLP solution with ML detection and encryption for device data protection
Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention
Endpoint DLP solution with ML detection and encryption for device data protection
Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention Description
Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention is a data protection solution designed to secure sensitive information across endpoint devices. The product addresses data security challenges associated with remote work and devices operating outside traditional security perimeters. The solution provides endpoint data discovery capabilities to identify and monitor sensitive data locations across devices. It employs machine learning algorithms to detect patterns indicative of data leakage and uses optical character recognition (OCR) to extend protection to image-based data. Strac Endpoint DLP monitors and controls various data transfer channels including removable media, email, cloud storage uploads, clipboard operations, web browsers, and print functions. The product performs deep content inspection of data packets and files to identify sensitive information such as credit card numbers, personal identification information, and confidential documents based on custom policies. The solution enforces encryption on data transferred to external media and implements offline policy enforcement to maintain security controls when devices are disconnected from the network. It provides real-time intervention capabilities including blocking, alerting, and data quarantining when threats are detected. The product includes self-remediation features that allow end-users to take corrective actions after receiving alerts. It supports compliance requirements for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.
Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention FAQ
Common questions about Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention is Endpoint DLP solution with ML detection and encryption for device data protection developed by Strac. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership