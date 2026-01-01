Microsoft Purview Logo

Microsoft Purview

Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.

Microsoft Purview Description

Microsoft Purview is a data security platform that combines information protection, data loss prevention, and insider risk management capabilities. The platform provides visibility into data risks across an organization's data estate using AI-driven insights that correlate data and user context. The solution includes data security posture management features that discover sensitive data, identify coverage gaps, and provide policy recommendations. It offers classification capabilities with intelligent classifiers, exact data match, and sensitivity labeling built into Microsoft 365 applications and services. Data loss prevention policies can be created and managed from a centralized portal, covering cloud apps, email, devices, Microsoft Fabric, and AI applications. The platform integrates with Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Sentinel for incident management and response. Insider risk management functionality allows organizations to analyze potential insider risks and create policies using customizable templates that require no scripting or endpoint agents. The platform includes data security investigation capabilities that enable searching across Microsoft 365 data, including documents, emails, Copilot prompts and responses, and Teams messages. AI-powered content analysis features categorize evidence, perform vector searches, and examine evidence during investigations. The platform provides analytics reports and trends to identify sensitive asset locations and potentially risky user activities. Integration with Security Copilot enhances investigations with deeper insights into data estates and user activities.

Microsoft Purview is developed by Microsoft. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

