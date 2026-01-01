Microsoft Purview
Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.
Microsoft Purview
Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.
Microsoft Purview Description
Microsoft Purview is a data security platform that combines information protection, data loss prevention, and insider risk management capabilities. The platform provides visibility into data risks across an organization's data estate using AI-driven insights that correlate data and user context. The solution includes data security posture management features that discover sensitive data, identify coverage gaps, and provide policy recommendations. It offers classification capabilities with intelligent classifiers, exact data match, and sensitivity labeling built into Microsoft 365 applications and services. Data loss prevention policies can be created and managed from a centralized portal, covering cloud apps, email, devices, Microsoft Fabric, and AI applications. The platform integrates with Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Sentinel for incident management and response. Insider risk management functionality allows organizations to analyze potential insider risks and create policies using customizable templates that require no scripting or endpoint agents. The platform includes data security investigation capabilities that enable searching across Microsoft 365 data, including documents, emails, Copilot prompts and responses, and Teams messages. AI-powered content analysis features categorize evidence, perform vector searches, and examine evidence during investigations. The platform provides analytics reports and trends to identify sensitive asset locations and potentially risky user activities. Integration with Security Copilot enhances investigations with deeper insights into data estates and user activities.
Microsoft Purview FAQ
Common questions about Microsoft Purview including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Microsoft Purview is Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt. developed by Microsoft. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership