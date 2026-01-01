Safetica Contextual Defense Description

Safetica Contextual Defense is a data loss prevention solution that uses AI and machine learning to classify sensitive data and detect risky user behavior. The product analyzes both structured and unstructured data in real-time by examining context signals including file properties, metadata, and third-party classifications alongside content inspection. The solution performs contextual risk analysis by scoring every data operation based on factors such as time of day, destination, transfer method, and data classification. This enables identification of high-risk actions while minimizing false positives and alert fatigue. Adaptive security features automatically adjust protection levels based on machine learning models that track normal data usage patterns. When contextual risk thresholds are exceeded, dynamic policies can notify users with override options, while more serious deviations from normal patterns are automatically blocked. The platform catalogs data automatically and tracks file origins, locations, modifications by applications, and previous classifications. This contextual approach aims to reduce false positives and unnecessary interruptions to normal business operations. Deployment typically takes one hour according to the vendor, and the solution is designed to work across enterprise environments to monitor and control data movement.