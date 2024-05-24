Forcepoint Data Security
Forcepoint Data Security is a data protection platform that combines multiple security capabilities including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Data Detection and Response (DDR) into a unified cloud-based solution. The platform provides data discovery and classification capabilities across structured and unstructured data using AI-powered classification technology called AI Mesh. It enables organizations to identify, tag, and monitor sensitive data across multiple environments including cloud applications, endpoints, email, web, network, enterprise databases, and data lakes. The solution offers policy management and enforcement capabilities that can be applied consistently across different channels and environments. It includes features for access governance, allowing organizations to enforce least privilege principles, identify over-permissioned files, and audit data access. The platform includes specific capabilities for securing AI applications, with visibility into when sensitive data is accessed by AI systems and adaptive policy controls that adjust based on risk levels. It provides compliance support for regulatory requirements and offers automated workflows for security operations. Forcepoint Data Security Cloud operates as a unified platform where security teams can manage data protection policies centrally and enforce them across multiple vectors including cloud storage, SaaS applications, email communications, web traffic, and endpoint devices.
