Strac PII Scanner Description
Strac PII Scanner is a data loss prevention tool that automates the discovery, classification, and remediation of sensitive data across multiple environments. The tool scans for personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry (PCI) data across SaaS applications, cloud platforms, endpoint devices, file storage drives, and databases. The scanner supports over 100 file types and uses optical character recognition (OCR) and machine learning algorithms to detect sensitive data in both structured and unstructured formats. This includes documents in PDF, JPEG, PNG, DOCX, and XLSX formats, as well as unstructured text such as chat messages, transcripts, customer support conversations, and email bodies. When sensitive data is detected, the tool can automatically remediate it through multiple methods including redaction, masking, encryption, deletion, alerting, or blocking. Organizations can configure their preferred remediation actions based on their security policies. The tool identifies various types of sensitive information including identity documents (driver's licenses, SSN, EIN), vehicle information (license plates, VINs), financial data (bank accounts, credit cards), health information, cryptographic secrets (seed phrases, cryptocurrency addresses), API keys, OAuth tokens, passwords, and custom-defined sensitive data elements. Strac provides reporting and analytics capabilities that offer visibility into where sensitive data is stored and how it is being used within the organization. The tool is designed to support compliance with data privacy regulations and help organizations assess and mitigate risks associated with storing and handling sensitive information.
Strac PII Scanner FAQ
Common questions about Strac PII Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Strac PII Scanner is Scans & remediates PII, PHI, PCI data across SaaS, cloud, endpoints & databases developed by Strac. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Classification.
