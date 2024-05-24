Virtru Data Protection Gateway Description

Virtru Data Protection Gateway is a data-centric security solution that automatically encrypts sensitive data flowing through email and SaaS applications. The gateway operates at the domain level to protect both inbound and outbound communications without requiring end-user intervention. The product integrates with email systems and enterprise SaaS platforms to apply encryption based on configurable security rules. It uses pattern detection through Regex and custom detectors to identify sensitive data such as PII and PHI. Organizations can define security rules to determine which data requires encryption, helping to prevent both under-encryption and over-encryption scenarios. For outbound communications, the gateway encrypts emails and files before they leave the organization's domain. For inbound communications, it automatically decrypts incoming encrypted messages before they enter the domain, allowing mail systems to perform spam and malware scanning. The solution provides granular access controls that persist after data leaves the organization. Administrators can revoke access to encrypted content, set expiration dates, and monitor usage even if information reaches unintended recipients. The gateway includes a centralized management console for configuring policies and monitoring data protection activities. Deployment is designed for domain-wide implementation with minimal IT overhead. The product supports compliance requirements for regulations including HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, FTC Safeguards, and CCPA. It can be deployed as either a self-managed solution or as a SaaS offering.